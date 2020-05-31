Natalie Handelman, nee Chesler, 98, of Highland Park, passed away May 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene V. Handelman. Beloved mother of Lynn Handelman (Joseph) Barron and Marc Handelman. Adored grandmother of Sara Barron (Geoff Lloyd), Sam Barron (Sarah Weitz), and Anna Handelman. Great-grandmother of Eugene Lloyd and Leo, Max, and Solomon Barron. The family wishes to thank Rosa Colin and Jose Anaya for the service and friendship provided to Natalie for 28 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org, or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.