Natalie Eifert, born Christmas Day 1924, daughter to the late Adele and Natale Pistoresi. Proceeded in death by her sisters, Catherine Pistoresi and Angeline Smith. Beloved wife of the late Helmut; loving mother of Mark (Akemi), Paul (Trina), Mike (Cindy) and forever adopted son Paul (Tomoko) Goda; cherished Nona of Matthew, Emily, Julia and Junko; dear aunt of Mary (Joe) Daly and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Special Olympics Illinois, www.givespecialolympics.orgillinois would be appreciated. Funeral Mass 1 P.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Ave. Chicago. Interment private. For info www.lawrencefh.com or (773)736-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020