Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Westlawn Cemetery
Norridge, IL
Natalie Gold nee Gerber, 94. Beloved wife and best friend of Dr. Ira "Chick" Gold for 70 years.

Loving mother of Linda Gold and Lori (William) Leavitt. Cherished and adoring grandmother of Carly (Adam) Sheppard and Ryan (Hannah) Leavitt. Proud great-grandmother of Henry Louis Leavitt, Cole Asher Sheppard and Brooks Ari Leavitt. Dear sister-in-law of the late Dave (the late Eleanor) Gold and the late Irv (the late Vicki) Gold. Private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Memorials to Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
