Sadly, we lost Margaret Natalie (nee Harrison) Crews, 96, on October 10, 2019 while in assisted living in Rockford, IL. Her dearest friends knew her as "Nat". Natalie was born in Evanston, IL in November 1922. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Crews of Chicago. Three days after they were married John was shipped out to Pearl Harbor to teach radar and Natalie attended Grinnell College. After the war John and Natalie bought their first home in Evanston and raised four boys and a daughter, William, Robert, James, Paul and Jill.
Natalie was an accomplished artist working with acrylics, watercolors and ceramics. In 1998 the Chicago Tribune described her as "…a Chicago artist noted for the strength of her design, unusual forms, unique glazing techniques and painterly skills." She had several paintings juried in at the Art Institute of Chicago–Sales and Rental Gallery and for many years sold her work at Evanston's Custer Street Fair, the YMCA and numerous galleries throughout Illinois. Natalie had her own ceramics studio in her basement in Evanston and two large gas fired kilns at her riverside studio south of Kankakee, IL.
She loved her art, artist friends, all children, bridge, tennis, reading and bird watching.
Natalie was preceded in death by her husband John and sons William and James, her brother William and nephew Bruce (Harrison). She is survived by her children Robert, Paul and Jill. She is the loving mother-in-law to Patricia (Sherry) and Pedro (Esquivel), the cherished grandmother and grand mother-in-law of David Crews and Cara (Heber), grandmother of Healy and Joseph (Robert & Patricia); Edward, Naomi and Fiona (Paul), great grandmother of Braiden, Johnathan and Isabelle (David & Cara) and beloved aunt to her surviving nieces Jerry and Darcy (Harrison).
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Evanston Art Center in her memory are appreciated.
https://www.evanstonartcenter.org/donation/natalie-crews-memorial-fund?
or
EAC, 1717 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201
847-475-5300 (Paula Danoff, President & CEO)
A celebration of her life will be arranged for a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019