(nee Lundquist) Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of the late Thomas "Zel" Paulley; devoted daughter of the late Helen (nee Hargrave) and the late George Lundquist; dear sister of Gloria (the late Robert) Gibbons; beloved aunt of many where she played a loving role in the lives of her nieces and nephews and her great nieces and nephews. She was cherished and loved by all. Services will be held privately for family only and a celebration of her life will be planned later. Please keep her in your memories and say a prayer for her. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2020