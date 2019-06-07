Home

Sheil Center
2110 Sheridan Rd
Evanston, IL 60208
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Sheil Center at Northwestern University
Natalie Wills, of 2674 Sheridan Road in Evanston, Illinois, died June 5 of a heart attack. She was born September 3, 1933, in Wallingford, Connecticut, the daughter of John and Lydia Cavallo, the sister of Louis and Celine Cavallo. She is survived by her husband, Garry Wills, professor of history emeritus at Northwestern University, and her children John, Garry, and Lydia Wills. She had four grandchildren, Siena, Elena, Garry, and Lillian Wills. An avid gardener, cook, and photographer, she traveled to many parts of the world, collaborating with her husband in his writing projects. A funeral mass will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sheil Center at Northwestern University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019
