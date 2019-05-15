Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Nathan Goldstein
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
9900 Gross Point Rd.
Skokie, IL
Nathan Goldstein Obituary
Nathan Goldstein, nearly 95, beloved son of the late Isadore and Rose; dear brother of the late Evalyn Schiff; caring uncle of Wendy Stark and Tina Davis; An extremely beloved friend who became like family for those closest to him. Proud WWII Veteran who served in the Navy in the East Pacific. Prolific historian, devoted Zionist, philanthropist, artist, and champion for Yiddish language causes. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to The Yivo Institute, https://yivo.org, JUF, www.juf.org OR Friends of the IDF, www.fidf.org. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie, IL on Thursday, May 16th at 3:00 pm. For info: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
