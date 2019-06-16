Brainerd , Nathan James Nathan James Brainerd, age 28, of Montgomery, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born April 22, 1991 in Aurora, IL, the son of Ira F. and Debra nee Wiltgen Brainerd.



Nathan was a 2009 graduate of Oswego High School and in addition received his Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in Mathematics and Science from Lake Tahoe Community College in 2016. Most recently, he was employed as a Lab Tech for Flexan Plastics. He was an extremely athletic individual with an intense competitive nature for all things sports. His true passion was helping others whether through opportunities at work or church. He was an avid music lover of all types of music from the power ballads of Led Zeppelin to the rhymes of Lil Wayne. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit and being fast with a joke, but most of all his quickness with words of encouragement and love.



He is survived by his parents Ira and Debra Brainerd, sister Mallory Brainerd, brothers Adam & Chad Brainerd, niece Ivy Brainerd, cousin Allyson Marsh, grandparents Fred and Ann Wiltgen, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM preceding Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 IL RT. 25, Oswego, IL, 60543. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Existential Counselor Society, 2319 Manhattan Road, Joliet, IL 60433. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com







