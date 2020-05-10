Nathan S. HADWEN
1957 - 2020
Nathan Hadwen of LaGrange, IL, born on September 23, 1957, has peacefully passed away. Nathan was a loved father and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Eva and Cassandra Hadwen, ex-wife, Patricia Hadwen, and sister, Marjorie Hadwen Schultz. He is preceded in death by both parents, Ruth and Stuart Hadwen. In life, Nathan was a gifted photographer and writer, devoted father, avid tennis player, and talented guitarist. Nathan took great pride in providing essential services during COVID-19 as an interstate truck driver. He will be missed by many. We love you, Dad.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
We remember Nathan as such a happy, warm and thoughtful man, never at a loss for kind words, he will be missed.
Sarah Guche
Family
May 10, 2020
Remember him always playing out side with his bike and skateboard in your yard and other such things, seemed like he was so creative in his play, so sorry for your loss
Sherry (Seward)Peterson-Davidson
Friend
May 10, 2020
Very Sorry To here the passing of Nathan. GREAT Guy! We were very good friends back in the day. I remember him as always upbeat and kind. What a smile. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P. My Friend, Tim Mayo
Timothy Mayo
Friend
