Nathan Hadwen of LaGrange, IL, born on September 23, 1957, has peacefully passed away. Nathan was a loved father and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Eva and Cassandra Hadwen, ex-wife, Patricia Hadwen, and sister, Marjorie Hadwen Schultz. He is preceded in death by both parents, Ruth and Stuart Hadwen. In life, Nathan was a gifted photographer and writer, devoted father, avid tennis player, and talented guitarist. Nathan took great pride in providing essential services during COVID-19 as an interstate truck driver. He will be missed by many. We love you, Dad.





