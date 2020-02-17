|
|
Nathan Shapiro "Nate", Age 89, passed away on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances, nee Rudd for 30 years; loving father of Robert (Lesley) Strauss, Janis Hererra, Fran (Michael) Grafman, Howard (Annette) Shapiro, Ira (Ellen) Shapiro and Jeffrey Shapiro; cherished grandpa of Vicki Politzer, Joel (Amber) Grafman, Deborah Grafman, Mark (Jessica) Shapiro, Daniel Shapiro, Victoria Shapiro, Carrie (Elliott) Robbin, Joseph Shapiro, Jorie Shapiro, Marcus Shapiro and the late Bradley Politzer; dear great grandpa of 7. Chapel service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020