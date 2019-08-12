Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Nathan Van, age 97, devoted husband of the late Helen Van, for 60 years of marriage; loving father of Steven (Eileen) Van and the late Eileen Van; admired grandfather and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graveside service, Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SELAH Choir at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Road, Northbrook. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
