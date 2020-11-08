Nathan Yellen. Loving husband of the late Marie, nee Goldman. Cherished father of Michael (Audrey Pam) Yellen and Jonathan Yellen. Adored grandfather of Isaiah, Lucy, Simon and Asher. Devoted son of the late Molly and Sam Yellen and foster son of the late Bess and Herman Couston. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To attend the funeral by live stream, please visit the website for Chicago Jewish Funerals (www.cjfinfo.com
). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sue Duncan Children's Center (www.sueduncanchildrenscenter.org
). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com