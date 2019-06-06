Rabbi Dr. Nathaniel Stampfer, beloved son of the late Shmuel and Elka; treasured husband (and love of each other's life) of Marcia Stampfer, née Feinstein, and the late Dorothy, née Libbitsky; dear father of Tryna Hope, Morris (late Cindy) Stampfer, and the late Avram Stampfer; caring step-father of Fred (Debbie) Lawson and Dina (Ronald) Berne; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many; loving brother of Leah (late Avraham) Flanzer of Jerusalem, the late Rabbi Theodore (late Penina) Stampfer, Joseph (late Tillie) Stampfer, and Reva (late Milton) Rapoport. An educator of great distinction, Nathaniel was a Distinguished Service Professor-Emeritus, Vice President for Academic Affairs Emeritus and former Dean of Spertus College. Born in Israel, his father's family was among the founders of Petakh Tikvah more than a century ago, while his mother's family settled in Jerusalem even earlier--at the turn of the 19th century. Stampfer was raised and educated in the Midwest, spending his early years in Wisconsin and Ohio. A gifted linguist, he received his B.S.Ed. from Loyola University, his B.H.L. from Spertus College, his rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Theological College, and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Northwestern University. Before coming to Spertus College, Stampfer was a teacher, principal, and school consultant for more than 20 years. He taught both in Hebrew high schools and in public schools, where his specialty was science. He also worked as a research associate in historical materials at Northwestern University's Project Social Studies. During that period, he taught courses in the teaching of social studies at Northwestern University's School of Education. He co-authored several books on Ethical Wills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Yiddish Book Center (Translation Bureau),1021 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002, 413-256-4900, www.yiddishbookcenter.org. Funeral service Fri. 11:30 AM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Private. Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary