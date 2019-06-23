Nathaniel T. "Nat" Pappalardo, 70 of LaGrange, IL passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's (ALS) Disease. Survived by his beloved wife, Marcia (nee Dybel); loving father of Bethany, Dr. Jennifer and Mark (Elizabeth); adoring "Papa" of Hailey, Mark James, Addison and Elsie; cherished son of Mary (Czachor) Pappalardo and the late Nat Pappalardo; dear brother of Tom (Carol) Pappalardo and Karen (Randy) Curtis; many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:00am, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN; interment of cremains, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; gathering time at the church, Tuesday from 9:00am to time of services. Arrangements entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN. He was born on December 21, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois and was a longtime resident of LaGrange. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity (Past President, 1971) and his Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. Nat was a partner in the firm of Folgers Architects, Chicago. Nat enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He participated with the Downtown Architects Group and played with Legends of the Game for 16 years. Nat was inducted into their Hall of Fame on August 12, 2015. A devoted husband, dad and "papa", Nat will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, Skokie, IL, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary