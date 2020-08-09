1/1
Naumann Henry William
Naumann, William Henry

William "Bill" Naumann, age 89 of Pleasant Hill, TN, formerly of Naperville, IL, died Aug. 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Helen (Herbie) Naumann, beloved brother of Mary Kay (David) Fraser and the late Miriam Robbins, loving father of Gary (Jan) Barrett, Rex (Kathy) Barrett, Bill (Cheryl) Naumann Jr., Scott (Jan) Barrett, Terry (Ann) Naumann, Teri (Bud) Barrett Carlson, Nancy (Breck) Naumann Hanson, and Jeff (Diane) Naumann, adored grandfather of 20, great-grandfather of 32 and many nieces and nephews. Donations in Bill's remembrance can be made to the Naumann-Gamertsfelder Scholarship Fund at North Central College, 30 North Brainard St, Naperville, Illinois, 60540, Pleasant Hill Community Church UCC, Pleasant Hill, TN 38578, or to Uplands Village, Pleasant Hill, TN. 

Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
