Lukowski , Neal Anthony
Neal Anthony Lukowski, age 48; dear son of Carl and Rita Lukowski, nee Stephan; dear brother of Keith Lukowski and Jill (Ned) Wagner; cherished uncle of Henry and Logan Wagner, fond nephew of many aunts and uncles. Visitation Thursday, June 20th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, June 21st, 10:00 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Family Cemetery, Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the AA/NA www.aa.org or , appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019