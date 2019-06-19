Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Neal Anthony Lukowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Neal Anthony Lukowski Obituary
Lukowski , Neal Anthony

Neal Anthony Lukowski, age 48; dear son of Carl and Rita Lukowski, nee Stephan; dear brother of Keith Lukowski and Jill (Ned) Wagner; cherished uncle of Henry and Logan Wagner, fond nephew of many aunts and uncles. Visitation Thursday, June 20th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday, June 21st, 10:00 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Family Cemetery, Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the AA/NA www.aa.org or , appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com





Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
