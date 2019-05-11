|
Neal B. Gerber, 66; beloved husband and best friend for 40 years of Candy nee Grills; loving father and best friend of Phillip (Melissa) and Jeremy (Lindsay); proud and adoring Papa of Madison, Wyatt, Charlie and Camden; devoted son of Enid and the late Allen; loving and wonderful nephew. Neal was a mentor and friend who touched so many lives with his kindness and wisdom, he will be deeply missed by all. Memorial service Monday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, www.mdanderson.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019