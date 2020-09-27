Winfield resident Neal Creighton Sr., retired Major General in the U.S. Army and former commander of the 1st Infantry Division, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at age 90. Creighton also served as president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation from 1986 to 1999.
Neal was born at Ft. Sill, Okla., on July 11, 1930. His father, Neal Creighton, was a career Army Air Corps officer who served in World War II as Headquarters Commandant of the 8th Air Force. His mother was Charlotte Gilliam Creighton; his sister was Bettie Creighton Hannan. Neal spent most of his childhood in Chapel Hill, N.C., graduating from Chapel Hill High School where he played football, basketball and baseball.
After high school, Neal attended Sullivan's Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., and entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with the class of 1953. There, he tried out for football and was told he was too small for the team, but that he would make a great gymnast. Neal spent the next four years as an NCAA gymnast competing primarily in the floor exercise. After graduating from West Point, he was known for doing an occasional back flip in the officer's club and would later chair the gymnastics endowment at the academy.
Neal's mother, who passed away when he was a cadet, provided inspiration for the rest of his life. In 1958, Neal married the love of his life, Joan Hicks, in Louisville, Ky. He then attended the University of Madrid, Spain, and received his MA in foreign languages from Middlebury College in Vermont. From 1960-1963, he served on the faculty at West Point, first as an instructor and later as Assistant Professor of Spanish. Neal and Joan welcomed a daughter, Linda, while stationed at West Point. Lisa, a second daughter, and son Neal were born while serving in Panama.
Neal served 31 years in the military, rising to the rank of Major General. He commanded units from platoon to division, including command of an Armored Cavalry Squadron in Vietnam in 1968 and the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan., 1982-84. Other assignments included: Military Assistant, Office of the Secretary of the Army; Deputy Director of Operations and Readiness on the Army Staff; Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior U.S. Officer at Headquarters, Allied Forces, Central Europe; and Director of the Inter-American Region in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. Neal received numerous military decorations, including seven for valor, one of which was the Silver Star. In 2005, the West Point Association of Graduates designated him as a Distinguished Graduate.
From 1986 to 1999, Neal was president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation in Chicago. The foundation is one of the nation's largest with net assets in excess of $1.3 billion and programs focused on developing communities of informed, educated and engaged citizens in the Chicago area.
The McCormick Foundation opened the current First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton during his tenure, in 1992. While leading the foundation, Neal was a frequent Op-Ed writer for the Chicago Tribune and commentator on national defense issues for Chicago TV stations. Following his years with the foundation, Neal was interim president of Westminster College, a nationally recognized liberal arts college in Fulton, Mo.
For a year beginning in October 2001, Neal served as the executive director of The Liberty Memorial Project in Kansas City. Dedicated in 1926, the memorial honors veterans of World War I. It was rededicated in 2002 after a $60 million renovation.
From August 2004 to May 2005, Neal was the first campaign director of the fundraising effort to build the National Museum of the United States Army. The museum will open soon in Ft. Belvoir, in Fairfax County, Va.
Neal also served on corporate and nonprofit boards, including the Chicago Council of Foreign Relations, National Strategy Forum, Newspaper Association of America Foundation and Lake Shore Bank.
Neal was a great patriot and leader of soldiers, but most of all, he was a husband and a father. He loved his family and passed with great memories and no unfulfilled dreams. Grief is the price you pay for love and the Creighton family's grief is profound; however, they would pay that grief over and over to have one more day in this world with Neal. He went peacefully holding Joan's hand and leaves his family and friends behind to reunite in heaven where we are sure he is doing back flips again.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.