Neal Creighton
1930 - 2020
Winfield resident Neal Creighton Sr., retired Major General in the U.S. Army and former commander of the 1st Infantry Division, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, at age 90. Creighton also served as president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation from 1986 to 1999.

Neal was born at Ft. Sill, Okla., on July 11, 1930. His father, Neal Creighton, was a career Army Air Corps officer who served in World War II as Headquarters Commandant of the 8th Air Force. His mother was Charlotte Gilliam Creighton; his sister was Bettie Creighton Hannan. Neal spent most of his childhood in Chapel Hill, N.C., graduating from Chapel Hill High School where he played football, basketball and baseball.

After high school, Neal attended Sullivan's Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., and entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with the class of 1953. There, he tried out for football and was told he was too small for the team, but that he would make a great gymnast. Neal spent the next four years as an NCAA gymnast competing primarily in the floor exercise. After graduating from West Point, he was known for doing an occasional back flip in the officer's club and would later chair the gymnastics endowment at the academy.

Neal's mother, who passed away when he was a cadet, provided inspiration for the rest of his life. In 1958, Neal married the love of his life, Joan Hicks, in Louisville, Ky. He then attended the University of Madrid, Spain, and received his MA in foreign languages from Middlebury College in Vermont. From 1960-1963, he served on the faculty at West Point, first as an instructor and later as Assistant Professor of Spanish. Neal and Joan welcomed a daughter, Linda, while stationed at West Point. Lisa, a second daughter, and son Neal were born while serving in Panama.

Neal served 31 years in the military, rising to the rank of Major General. He commanded units from platoon to division, including command of an Armored Cavalry Squadron in Vietnam in 1968 and the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan., 1982-84. Other assignments included: Military Assistant, Office of the Secretary of the Army; Deputy Director of Operations and Readiness on the Army Staff; Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior U.S. Officer at Headquarters, Allied Forces, Central Europe; and Director of the Inter-American Region in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. Neal received numerous military decorations, including seven for valor, one of which was the Silver Star. In 2005, the West Point Association of Graduates designated him as a Distinguished Graduate.

From 1986 to 1999, Neal was president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation in Chicago. The foundation is one of the nation's largest with net assets in excess of $1.3 billion and programs focused on developing communities of informed, educated and engaged citizens in the Chicago area.

The McCormick Foundation opened the current First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton during his tenure, in 1992. While leading the foundation, Neal was a frequent Op-Ed writer for the Chicago Tribune and commentator on national defense issues for Chicago TV stations. Following his years with the foundation, Neal was interim president of Westminster College, a nationally recognized liberal arts college in Fulton, Mo.

For a year beginning in October 2001, Neal served as the executive director of The Liberty Memorial Project in Kansas City. Dedicated in 1926, the memorial honors veterans of World War I. It was rededicated in 2002 after a $60 million renovation.

From August 2004 to May 2005, Neal was the first campaign director of the fundraising effort to build the National Museum of the United States Army. The museum will open soon in Ft. Belvoir, in Fairfax County, Va.

Neal also served on corporate and nonprofit boards, including the Chicago Council of Foreign Relations, National Strategy Forum, Newspaper Association of America Foundation and Lake Shore Bank.

Neal was a great patriot and leader of soldiers, but most of all, he was a husband and a father. He loved his family and passed with great memories and no unfulfilled dreams. Grief is the price you pay for love and the Creighton family's grief is profound; however, they would pay that grief over and over to have one more day in this world with Neal. He went peacefully holding Joan's hand and leaves his family and friends behind to reunite in heaven where we are sure he is doing back flips again.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
DEBRA TAGLIAFERRO
September 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robert & Debra Tagliaferro
Family
September 24, 2020
I thought I would share a letter that I wrote to my father, Neal Creighton, after his health started to diminish. I think it gives a view into my Dad. He always led our family with hope.


Dear Dad:

I wanted you to know how much I am thinking about you this Fathers’ Day and how grateful I am to be your son. I know you are suffering, and it is hard to think about happier times. God loves you very much and will always be with you. I know that no matter how hard these times are, God will restore you and return your strength and youth as he comforts you. I want you to know that we will all be ok in life – you raised us very well and we will look after each other and Mom. Like any family, we have had our differences, but we all love each other and will take good care of Mom and our siblings. I know how much you care about and love our family. I also want to say thank you for being such a great father and role model to all your children. I have so many great memories growing up so I thought I would list a few below:

I remember that you attended every sporting event, and I would always feel great that you were there even coaching me in football or handing out the trophy. I remember you encouraging me to never quit and enrolled me in team sports so I could learn to compete and work with others – but most importantly to never give up. This served me well in life at West Point, Ranger School, Desert Storm and all the business adversity in life. In these things, I never quit and led a much richer life because of you. Thank you for teaching me.

I remember all the family vacations and ski trips. Those trips were some of the best times of my life. Even when you lost me on top of a mountain, I had fun and many stories to share with my children. Through these vacations, I learned the importance of family, and that life is more about the experience than anything you possess. Because of these trips, I take my girls skiing every year and on vacations to spend time with them to experience and love life. These things are more meaningful than accomplishments, work, or what we own. I want to thank you for showing me how to be a father.

I always remember your infectious laugh and sense of humor. I could often hear you laughing loudly in the house or with family and friends. Whenever someone made fun of a general officer you found that particularly funny in Forest Gump. From you, I learned to not take myself too seriously. Many times, I forget this, then I think of you and regain my sense of humor and understanding of what is important in life. Thank you for teaching me perspective.

I remember your humility. You never bragged about your own accomplishments to anyone. Once while on vacation, I remember you sitting down at a bar with a group of soldiers. After a long conversation you got up to leave and they said, "goodnight Sergeant," and you left saying goodnight and not mentioning that you were a General. I think about this often as I struggle with pride. We are all more in God's image when we are humble. The best people on this earth give credit to others and enrich peoples' lives more than their own. Whenever I feel prideful, I think of you – the man I want to be. Thank you for teaching me humility.

I always remember that you were and are a great and devoted husband to the woman you love. I have thought a lot as I age about the example you have set as a husband – there you are - the man I want to be. Thank you for demonstrating the devotion and love I need to show to my wife. Thank you for teaching me how to be a husband.

I miss you as I am writing this letter. I want to hug you and tell you how much I love you and I wish some way I could comfort you. You are in my prayers every night and in my heart always.. Your Son.

Response from Dad:

Neal:

Many thanks for your wonderful Fathers' Day message. I am very thankful to have such a great family that has given me so much in return. I share the memories of our times together in the past and only wish that our final years are as productive. Be assured that your mother continues to take good care of me.

DAD
Neal Creighton Jr.
Son
