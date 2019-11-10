|
|
NEAL FREDERICK RABE, sure of the resurrection, now rests in the secure arms of his loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Neal has gone from life through death to eternal living on Nov. 4, 2019.
Born on April 14, 1937, he was the second son of Walter G. Rabe and Renate E. Rabe (nee Abel) with one brother, the Rev. W. Gail Rabe. Neal was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, IL, on May 9, 1937.
Karen JoAnn Rabe (nee Mueller) became his cherished bride at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL, on June 24, 1961. Their love was blessed with two daughters, Kristen and Dawn, and one son-in-law, Thomas Hooker, husband of Kristen.
Neal was especially thankful for his caring family, faithful friends, gifted colleagues and meaningful mentors. As a commissioned minister of religion with the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, he served in a variety of educational, charitable and financial ministries. His greatest joy, satisfaction and fulfillment came from teaching, preaching and sharing God's love in Jesus Christ.
A celebration of the resurrection will be held in the Laclede Groves chapel (723 S Laclede Station Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119) at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 immediately followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Lutheran Senior Services Hospice of St. Louis, MO.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019