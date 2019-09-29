|
Neal G. Oppenheimer, age 78, of Lombard, IL; beloved husband of the late Lois nee Wolff; loving Godfather of Jennifer (Timothy) Gutzwiller; devoted son of the late Adolph and Laverne nee Gray; dear brother of Glen (Betty) Oppenheimer; uncle of Alan (Cindy) Oppenheimer, David (Paris) Oppenheimer, and Dale Oppenheimer; great uncle of Tyler Oppenheimer and Aaron Oppenheimer, dear friend of Phyllis Kersten. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Private Entombment, Concordia Mausoleum, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran World Relief, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and Salvation Army of Chicago are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019