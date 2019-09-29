Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal G. Oppenheimjer Obituary
Neal G. Oppenheimer, age 78, of Lombard, IL; beloved husband of the late Lois nee Wolff; loving Godfather of Jennifer (Timothy) Gutzwiller; devoted son of the late Adolph and Laverne nee Gray; dear brother of Glen (Betty) Oppenheimer; uncle of Alan (Cindy) Oppenheimer, David (Paris) Oppenheimer, and Dale Oppenheimer; great uncle of Tyler Oppenheimer and Aaron Oppenheimer, dear friend of Phyllis Kersten. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Private Entombment, Concordia Mausoleum, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran World Relief, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and Salvation Army of Chicago are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
