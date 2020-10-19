Neal Gothelf, 73, died of lymphoma at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Retired CPS Teacher. Survived by cherished wife of 53 years Roselyn née Klavan; devoted father of Wendy (Scott Wisneski), Jennifer (David Tillman), and Andrew (Samantha Gothelf); adoring grandfather of Joshua and Emily Wisneski, Hunter, Cassidy, Bailey, Sydney, Juliette, and Delaney Tillman, Harrison, Leah and Madeline Gothelf; son of the late Harry and Sally Gothelf, son-in-law of Bennett (the late Doris) Klavan, loving brother of the late Judy (the late Jerry) Gamze, Inez (Alan) Wachtel and brother-in-law of the late Bruce Klavan. Private graveside service was held. Please contact a family member for a link to view the service. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, www.lls.org
or Residential Hospice, www.residentialhealthcaregroup.com
. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.