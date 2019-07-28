|
|
Neal R. Hasenfang, 83, US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Payette; devoted father of Craig Hasenfang; proud grandfather of Tyler Hasenfang (Piroska Doty) and Hannah Hasenfang; great grandfather of Sophia Hasenfang. Visitation Monday 11:00 AM until time of Service 1:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019