Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home
11333 S. Central Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home
11333 S. Central Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
Neal R. Hasenfang

Neal R. Hasenfang Obituary
Neal R. Hasenfang, 83, US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Payette; devoted father of Craig Hasenfang; proud grandfather of Tyler Hasenfang (Piroska Doty) and Hannah Hasenfang; great grandfather of Sophia Hasenfang. Visitation Monday 11:00 AM until time of Service 1:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
