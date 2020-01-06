Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Neal S. Fisher, 71, beloved husband of Diane for 48 years; loving father of Marc (Eva) and Scott; cherished Papa of Brendan; caring brother of Mike (Fran) and the late Stan (late Lois); dear uncle and great uncle; close friend of many. Graveside service today (Monday) at 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Foundation (cancerresearchfdn.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
