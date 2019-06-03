Neal Stewart Mehr, (AKA Dr. Magic), age 72, Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Jeanette (Jeanie) Mehr, nee Jashunsky ; devoted father of Joel (Jennifer) and Heather Mehr Melnick; caring and loving grandfather of Abby, Ari, Molly, Eli; devoted son of the late Betty Rosen Mehr and the late Cecil Mehr; brother of the late Harlene (Barry) Miller. Unforgettable uncle and cousin. Lovingly cared for by his devoted caregivers, Jimmy and Marty. Neal will be remembered for his engaging personality, his intelligence, and his keen sense of humor. He was a lifelong Cubs fan in their losses and WINS!! One of his greatest joys was fishing, especially teaching his children and grandchildren to enjoy the sport with him. Through good times and bad, his Jewish faith never waivered. Sleep in peace, Mr. 2%. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Willow Lawn Memorial Park, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org or United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary