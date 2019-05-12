Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ned "Nusie" Kreiter

Ned "Nusie" Kreiter Obituary
Ned 'Nusie' Kreiter, age 92, beloved and devoted husband to Leila née Shapiro, dearest father to Marc (Babette), Marta (Joshua) and Lawrence (Erica), loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, loving brother of Sally (the late William) Keene and the late David, Harry, Boomie and Manny, wonderful brother in law, devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews, WWII vet, the greatest of the "greatest generation". Contributions in Nusie's name to the would be appreciated. Graveside service Monday 3 PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Westlake section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 12 to May 13, 2019
