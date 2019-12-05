Home

Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-2123
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
605 State St
Lemont, IL
Nedra Cipcich Obituary
Nedra Cipcich (nee Hinton) 79, of Lemont, passed away November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Tony Cipcich, loving mother of Steve (Brenda Peers) Cipcich, Kristine (John) Cremins, and Andrea (Ben) Cobbett. Grandmother to Jadelyn, Jack, Ben, and Tony. Sister to Ed (the late Dorothy) Hinton, Don (Nancy) Hinton, and Leslie (the late Paul) Torres. Born in Chicago on June 2, 1940 to the late Edwin and Adele Hinton. She graduated from Westcott Vocational High School in 1958. Nedra worked primarily in hospitals and made many friends who enjoyed talking with her because she was sure to make them laugh. Memorial Mass Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church 605 State St, Lemont. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
