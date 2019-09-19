Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Neil Costello


1944 - 2019
Neil Costello Obituary
Neil Costello, 74, of Algonquin, died peacefully on September 13, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Visitation will also be on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery in Fox River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception School, 8729 S. Exchange Ave., Chicago, 60617.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
