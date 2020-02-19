|
Neil J Kuenn, age 73. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Kaleckas). Devoted father of Kathleen (Tim) Stoeckel and Kevin Kuenn. Loving grandfather of Timmy and Kaitlyn. Dear brother of Barbara (Michael) Hudson and Bob (Julie) Kuenn. Brother-in-law of Richard (the late Ann) Kaleckas, Lynn (Ken) Setlak and the late James Kaleckas. Also remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Will be sorely missed by his faithful companion Charlie.
Corporate attorney and partner, Keeley Kuenn & Reid law firm. Proud alumnus of Mount Carmel High School (1964), College of St. Thomas (1968) and DePaul University Law School (1972). Named Mount Carmel Man of the Year in 2004, and inducted into the Mount Carmel Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Past president of Catholic Charities Adoptive Parents' Guild and Consolidated High School District 230. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos HIlls. Funeral Saturday, 1030 AM from funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 1130 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Catholic Charities of Chicago: https://www.catholicccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx or Mount Carmel Educational Foundation: https://www.mchs.org/advancement/make-your-investment-today Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020