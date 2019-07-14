Neil J. Riordan, Jr., age 68, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1991, formerly of Oak Lawn, Darien and Woodridge, IL, passed peacefully from this life to the next on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born March 13, 1951 in Chicago, IL.



Neil is preceded in death by his parents, Trudie and Neil "Bud" Riordan. The oldest of nine children, Neil is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Kristan (Norberg), brothers, Mark (Holly), Gregory (Christine), Michael (Linda), and Kevin (Laura); sisters, Mary Jane Williams (James), Elizabeth (John) Wilson, Eileen (Neil) Whitcombe and Kathleen (Steven) Dickey; and brother-in-law, William Norberg, Jr., (Renee). He is the loving uncle of Brian (Amy) Riordan, Cristin Williams, Caitlin (Chad) Graff, Gavin (Chenelle) Riordan, Bridget Dickey, Mary Kate Dickey, Erin (Jacob) Loverher, Daniel Wilson, Hayley O'Reilly, Matthew Dickey, Maura Riordan, Sara (Michael) Polito, Michael (Kathryn) Riordan, Brendan Riordan, Sean Riordan, Daniel Riordan, Connor Whitcombe, Colleen Dickey, and Kyle, Erik and Lindsey Norberg.



Neil grew up in Oak Lawn where he attended St. Linus Grammar School and Marist High School. He joined his father at M.J. Corboy Co. where he worked for 38 years as a journeyman plumber and then estimator. Neil was a member of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 and the American Society for Sanitary Engineers (ASSE).



Neil retired after years of installing plumbing systems in hospitals and high rises throughout Chicagoland had exposed him to toxic substances and damaged his lungs. With Kris ever at his side, Neil was determined to overcome his health challenges, to help those who had helped him, and to help others suffering with respiratory illnesses. He became first a patient, and then a trained volunteer with Edward Hospital's pulmonary rehabilitation program. Neil and Kris were also active as patient advocates with the Respiratory Health Association.



Neil's persistence and perseverance have been an inspiration for his family, friends and medical teams who have both cheered and prayed for him as he 'fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith' (2 Tim 4-7).



Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019, 5:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL 60561, (630) 852-3303.



Future Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Clearwater, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's memory may be made to: Respiratory Health Association, 1440 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 628-0251, https://resphealth.z2systems.com/np/clients/resphealth/donation.jsp



For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019