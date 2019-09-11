|
Neil N. Scarpelli, age 92, of Forest Park. Beloved husband of the late Martha Scarpelli, nee LaPorta; loving father of Linda (Jim) Markese, Susan (Bill) Passero, Donna (Frank) Segura; devoted grandfather of 3; great-grandfather of 3; fond brother of Grace (Tony) Malatesta and preceded in death by 5 siblings. Past Commander of American Legion Post 414 and VFW post 7181.
Visitation Thursday, September 12th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. In State Friday 9:15 AM at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to , or American Legion, Legacy Scholarship Fund. For more info see: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019