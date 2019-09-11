Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alexander's Church
300 S Cornell Ave
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Alexander's Church
300 S Cornell Ave
Villa Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Scarpelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil N. Scarpelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil N. Scarpelli Obituary
Neil N. Scarpelli, age 92, of Forest Park. Beloved husband of the late Martha Scarpelli, nee LaPorta; loving father of Linda (Jim) Markese, Susan (Bill) Passero, Donna (Frank) Segura; devoted grandfather of 3; great-grandfather of 3; fond brother of Grace (Tony) Malatesta and preceded in death by 5 siblings. Past Commander of American Legion Post 414 and VFW post 7181.

Visitation Thursday, September 12th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. In State Friday 9:15 AM at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to , or American Legion, Legacy Scholarship Fund. For more info see: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now