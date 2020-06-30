Neil Stoebling, formerly of Staten Island, NY, and the Chicago Western Suburbs, passes away suddenly in his home in San Diego on Friday, June 26th.



Neil was the quintessential sports enthusiast, who arranged many theme based All Sports weekends for his friends and family. He loved golf, claimed to be a hacker, but everyone knew he was a sandbagger.



Neil worked for ATT/Lucent for twenty five years before taking an early retirement in 2001. Since then he ventured into real estate and most recently he became a go to tax preparer.



Neil was loved by his many friends and family members because he was a kind, sincere, and funny guy, who lived for thirty one years with his wife, Rose, who will miss him forever.





