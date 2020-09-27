Neil Ted Holleb, age 93, passed away on September 25, 2020, beloved husband of Judith Davis Holleb; loving and wonderful father of Joshua (Joan) Holleb and Jonathan (Holly) Holleb; devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Matthew (Amanda Fox), Miriam, Connor, Milo, Reene and the late Justin. Neil was an owner of the Chicago based foodservice distribution business Holleb & Company until 1990 when he retired to enjoy adventures across the North American continent, traveling with Judy as far as you could drive in any direction in his motor home, Jeep in tow. He was an accomplished and passionate explorer, pilot, scuba diver, photographer, and woodworker. There was no project that he couldn't tackle, whether it was singlehandedly installing a kitchen, building an entire model train scenario for his grandchildrens' enjoyment, or creating exciting adventures for his family. He took on every challenge with enthusiasm and joy. He spent his lifetime giving warmth and love to others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Due to COVID-19 considerations, services are private. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
(847) 478-1600.