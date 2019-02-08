Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Resources
More Obituaries for Nela Kreidich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nela "Nelly" Kreidich


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nela "Nelly" Kreidich Obituary
Nela "Nelly" (nee Zunayeva) Kreidich, 92 of Lake Barrington. Beloved wife of the late John Kreidich; loving mother of John Jr. (Karen) Kreidich, Lida (Brian Ducko) Kreidich, and Nina (Scott) Haselhorst; cherished grandmother of Nila (Corey) Hines, Ian (Kelly) Kreidich, Alek (Paulina) Haselhorst, Sean Ducko, Derek Haselhorst, and Paul Ducko and great grandmother of Sula Hines, James Hines and Max Haselhorst. Funeral and interment services private, Info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now