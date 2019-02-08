|
|
Nela "Nelly" (nee Zunayeva) Kreidich, 92 of Lake Barrington. Beloved wife of the late John Kreidich; loving mother of John Jr. (Karen) Kreidich, Lida (Brian Ducko) Kreidich, and Nina (Scott) Haselhorst; cherished grandmother of Nila (Corey) Hines, Ian (Kelly) Kreidich, Alek (Paulina) Haselhorst, Sean Ducko, Derek Haselhorst, and Paul Ducko and great grandmother of Sula Hines, James Hines and Max Haselhorst. Funeral and interment services private, Info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019