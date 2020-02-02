|
|
Nell Marie Scogin Thomas of Northbrook, IL passed away on January 29, 2020, A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel in Chicago. Mrs. Thomas was born in Selma, AL on March 1 1920 to Percy Nathaniel Scogin and Nellie Adeline Cherry Scogin. Nell grew up in Birmingham, AL and graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a major in Latin in 1942. She met her true love, John X. Thomas, in Birmingham in 1941. They were married in December 1942. After the war, they initially settled in Birmingham. John's work with Kraft Foods Inc., eventually took them to Northbrook, IL in 1966. Nell, who was affectionately known to her family as "Nunna", is survived by her son, John and his wife, Jeannie; her granddaughter AnnaMarie Mottram and her husband David; and also, by her great granddaughter Theanna. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, who visited her and communicated with her throughout her last years. Her love of Family and sharp wit and keen sense of humor will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John X. Thomas; her two sisters, Clarabelle Holcombe and Cherry Woodruff; and by her brother, Benny Scogin. In lieu of flowers please direct contributions in her memory to St. Giles Episcopal Church in Northbrook, IL., or Orphans of the Storm in Riverwoods, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020