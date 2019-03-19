|
|
Nelle Lorraine (Nelson) Harris, age 91, died in Chicago, at Wesley Place, on 3/15/19. Born in Hinsdale, MT on 12/16/27 to Oliver and Mildred (Wheeler) Nelson and raised in Oxford, WI. Predeceased by Norman Charles Harris, beloved husband of 59 years, and by her parents and 7 siblings. Survived by children Jon Oliver Harris (Susan), Rochelle Harris (Doug Bonney) and Stephanie Harris and by grandchildren, Tessa Bonney (Tim Ruppe), Conrad Bonney and Christina Harris, niece Sue Gamble (Don), and a host of other nieces and nephews. Services at 11am on Saturday , March 23, at Drake & Son Funeral Home (5303 N. Western Ave 60625) followed by 2pm burial (Rosehill Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army. Special thank you for the care she received at the Breakers, Wesley Place, Seasons Hospice (especially nurse David Simkin) and from Dr. Rowland Chang and PA Pam at Shirley Ryan Abilitylab.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019