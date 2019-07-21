Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelly Nova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelly O. Nova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelly O. Nova Obituary
Nelly O. Nova, nee Vranich, age 88, passed away July 11, 2019. For over four decades, Nelly had been office manager for the Lake County Regional Superintendent of schools. 

Wife of the late Ray I. Nova, mother of Ann Marie (Ron) Nova- Hebda and Lawrance A. Nova. Sister-in-law of Antoinette (the late Edward) Hodgman and Vita (James) Habjan. Nephews George (Debbie) Vranich, Ken (Jan) Vranich, Ed (Marie) Hodgman Michael (Michele) Habjan, and niece Michele (Scott) Running. Special thank you to Feona Boban, Nelly's caregiver.

Services private. Memorials in Nelly's name may be sent to St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 U.S. Highway 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626. Please sign her online register book at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now