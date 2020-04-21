|
Age 97, resident of Park Ridge. Beloved son of the late Nelson and Barbara; loving father of Nelson, David, and the late Andy; dear brother of the late Jane Campbell. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, 2nd Lieutenant. Served in World War II, LST 345. Landed at Gold Beach Normandy. Business owner of River Trails Tennis Center in Mount Prospect. Recipient of Chicago District Tennis Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Nelson received a Bachelor and Master Degree from The University of Illinois. Funeral service private. Interment Braceville Gardens Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020