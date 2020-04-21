Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson W. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson W. Campbell Obituary
Age 97, resident of Park Ridge. Beloved son of the late Nelson and Barbara; loving father of Nelson, David, and the late Andy; dear brother of the late Jane Campbell. Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, 2nd Lieutenant. Served in World War II, LST 345. Landed at Gold Beach Normandy. Business owner of River Trails Tennis Center in Mount Prospect. Recipient of Chicago District Tennis Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Nelson received a Bachelor and Master Degree from The University of Illinois. Funeral service private. Interment Braceville Gardens Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -