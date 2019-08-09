|
|
At 105 years old, Nettie Bell Miller Williams departed this life in her sleep on July 27, 2019. In Cotton Plant, Arkansas, she was born and raised, and met and married the love of her life, Ressie Williams Sr. Together they raised twelve children, all of whom are still living. In 1958, Nettie led her family to Chicago and worked numerous jobs until she retired in 1981 to take care of one of her newborn grandsons. She was an active member of her community and church, attending mid-week bible study, singing in the choir, and serving on numerous boards. Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and several of her grandchildren. Her family members and friends will celebrate her life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Park Baptist Church, 3722 S. King Dr., Chicago, IL 60653.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019