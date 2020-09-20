Born on November 22, 1928 in Spencer, Iowa. Served in the US Navy and graduated from the University of Iowa. He was a lifelong Hawkeyes fan and avid Chicago sports enthusiast. Jerry spent most of his working years in the steel industry. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne, their three children, Kathy, Mike, and Laura, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sally. He will be missed every day and funeral services will be held in Chesterton, Indiana at Edmonds & Evans 2 pm to 4 pm on September 23, 2020 to celebrate his long, full life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store