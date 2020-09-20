1/
Newton Jerome Murphy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Newton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on November 22, 1928 in Spencer, Iowa. Served in the US Navy and graduated from the University of Iowa. He was a lifelong Hawkeyes fan and avid Chicago sports enthusiast. Jerry spent most of his working years in the steel industry. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne, their three children, Kathy, Mike, and Laura, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sally. He will be missed every day and funeral services will be held in Chesterton, Indiana at Edmonds & Evans 2 pm to 4 pm on September 23, 2020 to celebrate his long, full life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved