Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
708 W. Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
708 W. Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL
Newton Lee Wesley


1940 - 2019
Newton Lee Wesley Obituary
Newton Lee Wesley "Lee" was born 12-9-1940 in Portland Oregon. He and his family were among the Japanese American citizens incarcerated during World War II in Minidoka, Idaho. After the war they resettled in Chicago, where his father founded Wesley-Jessen Contact Lens Company. With a BS in engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Lee became manager of the research department. The sale of the company in 1980 allowed Lee to pursue a passion for learning that lasted his whole life. He completed his Doctor of Ministry at Chicago Theological Seminary in 1983. He then took classes in filmmaking, Japanese literature, and playwriting, and wrote his own poetry. Art collecting was an obsession, with trips to art shows and galleries in Chicago, New York, and Miami. He was President of the Dr. Newton K. Wesley Foundation Fund which supports contact lens research, scholarships, and archival projects. An avid tennis player and golfer, he got his first hole in one in 2018. Lee married Vicki in 1977 and they raised their family in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. He was an attentive and involved father to his son and daughter and delighted in his two grandchildren. He died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on 11-28-2019 and is survived by his wife, Victoria Granacki, son Matthew Wesley (Sara Wesley and grandchildren Lauren and Luke Wesley), daughter Monica Wesley (Robert Westerholm), brother Roy Wesley (Mark Weber), and many relatives and friends. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Friday December 13, 4-9pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 708 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, Saturday, December 14, 10am, preceded by visitation at 9am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
