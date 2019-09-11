|
Niall Blehein (Chicago and formerly Portumna) died in his sleep on 6th September 2019. He will be deeply missed by his partner David, his mother Patricia, father Louis, sisters Ann, Irene, Thelma and Derval, his brothers-in-law Marcus, Steve and Paul, his nieces and nephews, relatives and his many dear friends. The visitation service in Chicago will be at 11am Sunday 15th September in Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave, followed by cremation. There will be a funeral mass in St. Brigid's Church in Portumna, Co. Galway at 12pm on Saturday 21st September. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shedd Aquarium. www.sheddaquarium.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019