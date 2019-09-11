Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Brigid's Church
Portumna, Co. Galway, IL
Niall Blehein


1972 - 2019
Niall Blehein (Chicago and formerly Portumna) died in his sleep on 6th September 2019. He will be deeply missed by his partner David, his mother Patricia, father Louis, sisters Ann, Irene, Thelma and Derval, his brothers-in-law Marcus, Steve and Paul, his nieces and nephews, relatives and his many dear friends. The visitation service in Chicago will be at 11am Sunday 15th September in Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave, followed by cremation. There will be a funeral mass in St. Brigid's Church in Portumna, Co. Galway at 12pm on Saturday 21st September. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shedd Aquarium. www.sheddaquarium.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
