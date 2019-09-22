Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
426 N. West Avenue
Elmhurst, IL
Nicanor Isla Gomez Obituary
Nicanor Isla Gomez, 83, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Lucita nee Somcio; loving father of Lisa Gomez (Eric Rogers); proud Lolo of Robert and Zachary; dear brother of the late Vincente (survived by Mely) Gomez, the late Benilda (the late Alfredo) Salonga, the late Edelberto (the late Cely) Gomez, Pedro (Gertrude) Gomez, Rogelio (the late Hedy) Gomez and Florencia (Reynaldo) Mandigma.

Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 South Spring Road, Elmhurst. Prayer service at Ahlgrim Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by procession to Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 426 N. West Avenue in Elmhurst. Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Church followed by Burial Service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road in Hillside. For more information, contact Ahlgrim Funeral Home at 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
