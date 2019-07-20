Rev. Nicholas A. Marro, CS passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at the golden age of 84. Loving son of late Nicholas J. and the late Katherin M. nee Schiano, Marro. Dear brother of Michael F. (Peggy) Marro. Ann Marie (the late Richard) Maiorisi. Dear Uncle of many loving Nieces and Nephews.



Fr. Nicholas Marro, CS. Was a member of the Missionaries of St. Charles – Scalabrinians Born January 23, 1935 in Providence, Rhode Island. Father Nick was Ordained to the priesthood on April 27, 1963, Father Nick served at St. Callistus Church in Chicago IL, parishes in Vancouver and Sarnia Canada, as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Melrose Park IL and as Pastor of Saint Lucy's Church in Chicago IL until his retirement. Father Nick had also spent 25 years and was well-known as the Chaplain of the Chicago Bears. He spent his retirement at Resurrection Life Center in Chicago IL and was liked and admired by the residents and staff there. Father Nick was a dedicated priest and well-liked by all of his parishioners and families. Friends and family are to gather for the visitation Sunday July 21, 2019 6:00pm-8:00pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 1101 23rd Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160. Funeral service to follow Monday from 9:00am until time of mass, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 1101 23rd Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160 Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fathers of St. Charles – Fr. Nicholas Marro Scholarship Fund, 546 N. East Ave, Oak Park IL 60302. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapels for additional info please call 708-449-5300. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019