|
|
Nicholas A. Popoff, age 90, of Frankfort, IL. Beloved husband of Hildegard Popoff nee Sprandel. Loving father of Steven (Kathy) Popoff and Sue (Tim) Patton. Proud grandfather of Christopher and Nicholas Popoff; Megan, Timmy, Joey, and Katie Patton. Dear brother of the late Wsewelod (the late Magdelena) Popov. Fond uncle of Sasha (Susie) Popov and Tania Popov. Shortly after immigrating to the United States with Hildegard, Nick served as a Corporal in the Intelligence Division of the US Army from 1952-1954, at Fort Meade, Maryland. One of his proudest achievements was being able to serve the country he called home. Visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary, PO Box 36, Jordanville, NY 13361. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019