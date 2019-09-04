|
|
Nicholas Anthony Bernardi, 65, of Marengo died Aug. 31, 2019. He was beloved son of Pierina (nee Baggio) and the late Anthony Bernardi; loving husband of Donna (nee DeMaria) Bernardi; cherished father of Anthony (Amber Burke) Bernardi and Nicholas (Jessica) Bernardi and grandfather of Ryker Bernardi; and dear brother of Lisa (Randolph) Chilik. Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, September 6 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo. Continued visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am on Saturday, September 7 at the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo. Burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019