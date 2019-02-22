|
Nicholas B. Fahy, age 95 Formerly of Ballindooley, County Galway, Ireland.Beloved husband of the late Eileen nee Moriarty. Devoted father of Marian Fahy, Bernadette Fahy (Robert Perlstein), Eileen (Sam) Gurevitz, Patricia Fahy (Wayne Bequette), the late Stephen (Barbara) Fahy, William (Mary) Fahy, Richard (Julie) Fahy, and Jacqueline (Christopher) Jones. Cherished papa to R. Nicholas, Maire, Margaret, Victoria, Brendan, Molly, Liam, Bridget, Eileen, Kathleen, Will, Nick, & Mikey. Devoted son of the late Stephen and Sarah nee Walsh Fahy. Preceded in death by many brothers & sisters. Survived by his brother Paddy Fahy, Galway, Ireland. Fond brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 PM. Chapel Prayers 9:00 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw, Chicago. Mass 10:00 AM Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL. 60660 or appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019