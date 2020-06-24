Nicholas Bartels (Nick), of Chicago, Illinois and formerly of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Kramer Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville next to his parents. Nick was born December 20, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Dale and Jean (Walsh) Bartels. After graduating from Beckman High School, he received his B.A from Briar Cliff College (University) in Sioux City, IA, followed by graduate studies at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. After completing his studies he moved to Chicago, IL, pursuing a career in theater. He was the Technical Director for Victory Gardens Theater for many years. In 2011, he transitioned into a career as a home inspector for Home Advantage Inspections. Nick married Stacey Prange in 2003, and although later divorcing, they remained very good friends. Nick loved spending time with their dog Izzy, and when not walking the dog, he enjoyed a good book or the latest British mystery on PBS. Nick loved good food, and sharing a meal with close friends was always a special occasion for him. He was a talented artist and builder and could fix almost anything. He was a loyal friend and always quick to lend a hand when someone needed help. Survivors include his sister, Megan Bartels of Houston, TX, ex-wife Stacey Prange of SC, step-sisters: Ann Witte (Brad) Bartheld of Carmel, IN, Kate Witte of Lima, OH, and Amy Witte of Ankeny, IA, and several aunts, uncles & cousins. Nick was preceded in death by his mother Jean in 1980, his father Dale in 2019, step-mother Helen (Lueck) Witte-Bartels in 1998, brother Mark Bartels in 1963, and sister Marie Bartels in 1966 (both in infancy). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help others combat this disease. Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA and Dieterle Memorial Home and Cremation Ceremonies in Montgomery, IL are assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.