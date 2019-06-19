Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Nicholas Blase
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N. Caldwell Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N. Caldwell Ave.
Niles, IL
Blase , Nicholas Nicholas B. Blase, age 91, beloved husband of Faye nee Chareas, and the late Clara nee Tsalikas; loving father of Marci Ostman, Maria (Thomas) Pifke, Marijo Blase, and Melanie Blase. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 16, dearest brother of Marguerite (the late Tom) Poulos, the late Damon Blase and the late Tony (the late Aspa) Blase; dear uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Lying in state Friday 9:30 am until Funeral Service 10:30 am at St Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, IL. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St Haralambos Church or Advocate Hospice appreciated. For Inf. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
