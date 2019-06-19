|
Blase , Nicholas Nicholas B. Blase, age 91, beloved husband of Faye nee Chareas, and the late Clara nee Tsalikas; loving father of Marci Ostman, Maria (Thomas) Pifke, Marijo Blase, and Melanie Blase. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 16, dearest brother of Marguerite (the late Tom) Poulos, the late Damon Blase and the late Tony (the late Aspa) Blase; dear uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Lying in state Friday 9:30 am until Funeral Service 10:30 am at St Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. Niles, IL. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St Haralambos Church or Advocate Hospice appreciated. For Inf. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
