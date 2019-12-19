|
Nicholas Demet, 90, Born in Alea, Tegea, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Sophia (Chioles); Devoted father of Steven (Maria), George (Alice), and Peter (Catherine); Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Grace (Matthew) Paley, Nina (Adam) Reynolds, Christopher, Nico, Elena, Zachary, and John; Loving brother of Toula, Kiki, and the late John; Dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation, Dec. 20, 2019, Friday morning 11 a.m. until time of Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Ascension Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 N. Riverwoods Rd, Lincolnshire, IL. 60069. Interment will follow to Memorial Park cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to Ascension Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, appreciated. Arrangments entrusted to Nicholas M. Pishos, Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information, please call 847-833-9522
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019